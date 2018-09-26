Dana White says UFC isn't creating 165-pound weight class

With the UFC still in need of a headliner for its UFC 230 pay-per-view event on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden, Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier attempted to take matters into their own hands on Tuesday -- completely unknown to the UFC.

Diaz, of Stockton, California, announced via that he and Poirier would be fighting for an inaugural 165-pound championship -- a weight class that currently does not exist in the UFC. Diaz and Poirier already are scheduled to fight at UFC 230, but in a non-title 155-pound contest.

Moments later, Poirier also shared the news on social media.

UFC president Dana White, however, said he was unaware of Diaz's and Poirier's announcements and that there is "absolutely no truth" to the UFC creating a 165-pound weight class. White said he is still working on a main event for the Nov. 3 card in New York.

When reached via text by ESPN, Diaz doubled down on his initial announcement.

"I'm fighting for that main event 165-pound title," Diaz said.

Poirier (29-5) has been campaigning for the main event slot for days. Prior to echoing Diaz's announcement on Tuesday, the Louisiana native posted on social media, "I hear UFC is searching for a main event when they have one already. It's me vs. Nate, 165-pound title. A main event for the people. Stop searching, Dana. We got this. Let's go."

Tuesday's development added a new wrinkle to an ongoing saga between Diaz (19-11) and the UFC. The 33-year-old stormed out of a news conference in Los Angeles last month due to a disagreement with the UFC and claimed he no longer intended to fight at UFC 230 to begin with.

Diaz and Poirier are not the only fighters to publicly express a desire for a 165-pound weight class, but the UFC has not made any commitment to the idea.

Tickets for UFC 230 are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, despite no official main event.