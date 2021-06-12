Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen awake, stable after collapsing during Euro 2020 match

The medical emergency came during a game against Finland.

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen was reported in stable condition after collapsing on field during a Euro 2020 match Saturday, officials said.

Eriksen, 29, a midfielder for Denmark's national team, had a medical emergency about 40 minutes into a match against Finland. His teammates surrounded him on the pitch while CPR was performed during a live broadcast.

Eriksen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was stabilized, according to the Union of European Football Associations, which organizes the international men's soccer championship.

He was awake and awaiting further examination at the hospital, the Danish Football Association said in a statement about 30 minutes after the incident.

Officials suspended the game, which was held in Copenhagen on the second day of the tournament, before UEFA agreed to resume play at 8:30 p.m. local time "following the request made by players of both teams."

The last four minutes of the first half were played, followed by a five-minute break before the second half started. Joel Pohjanpalo scored the game's only goal, in the 59th minute, to give Finland a 1-0 victory despite Denmark dominating possession with 70%.

"UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude," the association said on social media.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin also released a statement wishing for a "full and speedy recovery."

The men's football championship, held every four years, was delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament runs June 11 to July 11, with matches in 11 cities in 11 countries.