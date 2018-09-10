Danny Davis III eligible to play for Wisconsin after 2-game suspension

Wisconsin sophomore wide receiver Danny Davis III has been cleared to return after serving a two-game suspension.

Coach Paul Chryst confirmed Monday that Davis is eligible to play in Saturday's home game against BYU. Davis was suspended for his connection to an alleged sexual assault in April involving another Wisconsin wide receiver, Quintez Cephus, who faces two counts of sexual assault. According to a criminal complaint against Cephus, Davis was present during the incident in April and took pictures of at least one of the women involved.

Davis has not been charged.

Wisconsin announced Davis' suspension Aug. 22, saying it could re-evaluate the discipline if new information came to light.

"We have a high standard of conduct within our program and we cannot accept behavior that is not consistent with that standard," Chryst said in a statement at the time.

Davis was allowed to practice with the team during his suspension. He started three games as a true freshman in 2017 and appeared in 12, recording 26 receptions for 418 yards and five touchdowns.

Cephus took a leave of absence from the team in August and was subsequently suspended after being charged. He has denied any wrongdoing in the April incident.