David Johnson, entering final year of contract, to attend training camp

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is ending a contract holdout that ran through the team's mandatory minicamp and will be at training camp.

Johnson on Monday tweeted a photo of himself in a Cardinals helmet that included the hashtag #ImBack. A Cardinals media relations member then tweeted that Johnson would be among the players at camp, which begins Friday.

The fourth-year running back had skipped a June minicamp and two organized team activity practices as he sought a contract extension. Johnson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is due to make $1.905 million in 2018.

Johnson missed the majority of the 2017 season after fracturing his left wrist during Week 1.

Johnson has said that he's targeting reaching 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his comeback season. The only players in NFL history to log both those marks in a single season are Roger Craig in 1985 and Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk in 1999.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss and ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.