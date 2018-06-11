Dennis Rodman goes to Singapore for U.S.-North Korea summit

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has arrived in Singapore, hours before President Donald Trump is set to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time.

Rodman emerged from the baggage claim area at Changi airport around midnight Monday. He told reporters he wasn't sure if he would meet Kim in Singapore.

Last week, Rodman said he would "give whatever support is needed'' to his "friends'' Trump and Kim.

White House officials have said Rodman will play no official role in the diplomatic negotiations. Trump said last week that Rodman had not been invited to the summit.

He is one of the few westerners to have met the North Korean leader on visits to the capital city Pyongyang.

Rodman's trip is being sponsored by PotCoin, a digital currency used in the legal cannabis business. Another Rodman trip to North Korea was sponsored by online betting company Paddy Power, but that firm severed ties with Rodman in 2013 after taking heat for associating with the North Korean regime.

Upon returning from a trip to North Korea in 2014, Rodman checked into rehab. He also entered rehab in 2017 to address a longstanding problem with alcohol, according to his agent.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.