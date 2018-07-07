Devin Booker signs 5-year, $158M max extension with Suns

Saying he is "humbled" and "honored," guard Devin Booker signed a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

The team announced the completion of the deal and Booker took to as well.

Booker, 21, has rapidly developed into the Suns' cornerstone star and the franchise's hope to lead it out of the lottery and back to the NBA playoffs.

Booker averaged 24.9 points and 22.1 points in his second and third NBA seasons for the Suns. He has been general manager Ryan McDonough's most decorated draft pick in Phoenix, taken as a freshman out of Kentucky who dropped to No. 13 in the 2015 NBA draft.

Booker, who in a video posted by the team on Twitter said "the future is here," has been surrounded by the Suns with three lottery picks in the past two drafts, including this year's No. 1 overall pick, center Deandre Ayton, No. 10 pick Mikal Bridges and 2017 No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the two sides were progressing toward finalizing the deal, with the Suns presenting the offer to Booker in Los Angeles that day, according to sources.

Information from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was used in this report.