Dez Bryant calls out Cowboys in tweet barrage during, after loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dez Bryant spent Week 1 of the NFL season as a spectator for the first time in his career. On Sunday, he spent a good portion of the day trolling his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, who lost 16-8 to the Carolina Panthers.

Bryant, who was cut by the Cowboys in April and is continuing to look for a job after interest from the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, spent a good portion of the game -- as well as postgame -- calling out his former team but not his former teammates.

It might be a one-week call-out if his tweet during the game is any indication.

But he was still getting into it after the game. When Bryant saw that offensive coordinator Scott Linehan did not comment after the game, he chimed in.

When a fan tweeted that the Cowboys would have won Sunday if they had Bryant and kicker Dan Bailey, whose replacement, Brett Maher, missed a 47-yarder, Bryant weighed in again.

In a rant in training camp, Bryant mentioned "garbage-ass" playcalling. Despite not being around the team since April, Bryant said he could predict what routes were being called based on the Cowboys' hand signals.

Bryant turned down an offer from the Ravens not long after he was cut. He spoke with the Browns during training camp, but the sides could not reach a deal, though that could be revisited.

Bryant wondered aloud what it would be like to play with the New England Patriots or the Washington Redskins.

However, he said he wasn't begging for a job.