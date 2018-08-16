Dez Bryant visiting with Browns, 'trying to work some things out'

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, in Cleveland for a visit with the Browns, stopped by the team's radio station Thursday and sounded optimistic about possibly working out a deal.

Bryant said on Cleveland Browns Daily that he likes the city, thinks he would look good back in the orange he wore at Oklahoma State and said "we are just trying to work some things out."

He retweeted a photo of him signing autographs in Cleveland's airport. Several Browns have been lobbying Bryant, including quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield and receiver Jarvis Landry.

Bryant, 29, was released by the Cowboys after eight seasons in April. The three-time Pro Bowl was the franchise leader in touchdown receptions

He turned down a three-year contract offer from Baltimore, preferring a one-year deal where he can re-establish himself and get a bigger payday next season.