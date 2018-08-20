District attorney says Drake Davis' accuser has not recanted allegation against LSU receiver

LSU wide receiver Drake Davis remains charged with felony second-degree battery against a former girlfriend, district attorney Hillar Moore said Monday after Davis' bond hearing.

Moore denied the claim made by Davis' attorney, Marci Blaize, who told the (Baton Rouge) Advocate that the alleged victim provided a statement saying the charges against Davis are false. Davis was arrested Friday and released Saturday from the East Baton Rouge Parish jail after posting $5,000 bond.

Moore has not seen the statement provided to Blaize. He told reporters that he has spoken to the woman, who wanted to change her original statement but "did not say she wants the charges dismissed."

"The investigation will continue, and if the investigation is sufficient, we'll file the appropriate criminal charges and have an arraignment at a later date," Moore said.

Davis, who has been indefinitely suspended from the team, has been ordered to have no contact with the ex-girlfriend, an LSU student who reported to the LSU police four violent incidents involving Davis during the past 18 months. The woman told police that Davis punched her hard enough to fracture one of her ribs in one instance, began to strangle her in another and later texted that he might kill her. The warrant says police obtained the text and photos of bruising.

"I have been contacted by the victim, and she has provided me a statement that the allegations are, in fact, false," Blaize told the Advocate in a story that posted late Saturday afternoon. "It's my understanding that she has also made similar statements to other entities in law enforcement."

Moore said he has been in touch with Blaize. He added that changes in a victim's statement would not overly impact the investigation, which remains open, LSU police told ESPN.

"It's totally up to the state of Louisiana and to the District Attorney's office to choose whether we honor the request or not," Moore told reporters Monday. "Because charges are brought in the name of the state of Louisiana, not brought in the name of a victim. We will be the ones that decide how to proceed."

Davis played in all 13 games for LSU last season, catching three passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including an 87-yard score against Syracuse. He also caught one pass for 19 yards in 2016.