Dolphins RB Frank Gore ruled out vs. Vikings with ankle injury

MINNEAPOLIS -- Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering a left ankle injury.

Gore, 35, was awkwardly tackled on a 10-yard run late in the first quarter. He struggled to get to the sideline with help from trainers and eventually was carted back to the locker room.

Gore is one of the NFL's most impressive iron men, having not missed a game since 2010. He's started 122 consecutive games, by far the longest in the league. Tied for second are Christian McCaffrey and Peyton Barber with 17.

Rookie running back Kalen Ballage picked up the majority of Gore's workload after the veteran left the game. Ballage took the first snap of the second half 75 yards for a touchdown -- his first of the season.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase has leaned on Gore as their consistent and reliable lead back. Gore needs 154 yards to tie Emmitt Smith for the most consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 scrimmage yards at 13 years.