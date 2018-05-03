Dr. J likes Jayson Tatum's game as Markelle Fultz sits

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving thinks Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum looks more like a top pick in the draft than the Sixers' Markelle Fultz.?

Tatum had 28 points in Boston's 117-101 victory in Game 1 of the team's Eastern Conference semifinal, while Fultz did not play due to coach's decision.

"Tatum probably should have been the first pick in the draft," Dr. J said on ESPN's Get Up! Thursday morning. "He was there. I guess it was all about the fit. We took Fultz. Philly took Fultz. Obviously his rookie year, I think he'll be a rookie again next year, sort of like (Ben) Simmons, because of all the injuries."

Tatum and Fultz will likely always be linked. The Sixers traded the third pick in the 2017 draft and another future first-rounder to the Celtics for the No. 1 overall pick. Philly selected the 19-year-old Fultz, who played one year at Washington. Boston took the 20-year-old Tatum, who had played one year at Duke.

A shoulder injury limited Fultz to 14 games and contributed to concerns about his shooting form. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists this season. He played three games in the first round against Miami and scored five total points.

76ers coach Brett Brown sidelined him for the last two games of that series and the first one against the Celtics, saying that he was going with the team that got them to the playoffs.?

Tatum, on the other hand, played in 80 games in the regular season, averaging 13.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. In eight games during the playoffs, he's averaging 17 points and 5,0 rebounds per game.

"Tatum has been awesome," Erving said. "When you get a player who can raise the level of his game come playoff time, then you've got somebody special because usually after college it's tough to make it to the next level. That's why only a handful of players really make it to the next level."

The Celtics had to overcome the loss of big free-agent signing Gordon Hayward in the first game of the season. Tatum stepped into the void. But when star Kyrie Irving went down before the playoffs, high hopes looked dashed. But Tatum -- along with guard Terry Rozier -- have stepped up. They even beat the Sixers with guard Jaylen Brown and his double-digit scoring sidelined with injury.

"I like Tatum. I like his game. I like what he brings to the table," Erving said. "The fact that they've lost players behind Al Horford and his effort, everyone is saying we can still win. That's why it's a great matchup right now."

Tatum is in the mix for Rookie of the Year, but another Sixer, Ben Simmons, has the inside track, with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell coming on strong. Dr. J. seems to endorse Simmons whose official rookie season last year was wiped out by injury.

"I just love watching Simmons play," he said. "He's a special player. There's no question about that. I think he'll get a chance to prove it more so as the playoffs go on."