Dwane Casey agrees to 5-year deal as Pistons' new coach

Dwane Casey has agreed to a five-year deal to become the next coach of the Detroit Pistons, league sources told ESPN.

The Pistons stayed aggressive in pursuit of Casey, and closed on a deal Monday morning to land the franchise's primary coaching target. Owner Tom Gores and senior advisor Ed Stefanski sold Casey with an aggressive contractual commitment and a case that together, they could make the Pistons a perennial playoff team in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit is working to reshape its franchise, hiring Stefanski and Casey to replace former president and coach Stan Van Gundy as the centralized leadership of the organization. The Pistons are committed to building the roster around All-Star forward Blake Griffin, who they acquired in a February trade from the LA Clippers.

Casey, the presumptive NBA coach of the year, led the Toronto Raptors to a franchise-record 59-win season, the No. 1 seed in the East and a berth in the conference semifinals.

But after a second consecutive series sweep to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Casey was fired by the Raptors. In seven seasons, Casey reached the playoffs five times -- including the franchise's first conference finals -- and won 50-plus regular-season games in each of his final three seasons.