Eagles QB Carson Wentz medically cleared, will start Week 3 vs. Colts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was cleared for contact Monday and will start the team's Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz was ripping 50-yard-plus throws during warm-ups prior to Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was moving well. He has been passing the eye test on the practice field for weeks, his teammates have noticed, and has long been deemed ahead of schedule in his rehab, but the organization wanted to err on the side of caution and held him out of the first two regular-season games.

Wentz suffered a multi-ligament knee injury on Dec. 10 at the Los Angeles Rams, tearing both the ACL and LCL in his left knee. ACL recovery typically takes nine to 12 months. The nine-month mark from the date of Wentz's surgery was last Thursday.

Nick Foles, who helped the Eagles hoist their first Lombardi Trophy while filling in for Wentz late last season, did not play at a Super Bowl MVP level in his two games of work this season, but he hands the team over in decent shape at 1-1.

While Foles earned a permanent spot in Philadelphia sports history with his efforts in the postseason, the organization has been unwavering in its commitment to Wentz, whom they hope will be at the helm for them for the next decade or longer.

Wentz was a regular-season MVP candidate in 2017 before getting injured. He finished second in the NFL with 33 touchdown passes despite missing the last three-plus games.

He'll look to reclaim his spot among the league's elite starting Sunday.