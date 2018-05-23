ESPN to broadcast 30 UFC events per year during 5-year deal

ESPN and the UFC have agreed to a new five-year deal that will bring the mixed-martial arts league's entire rights package from Fox Sports to ESPN, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

Variety first reported on the agreement early Wednesday morning.

This new agreement follows a deal announced earlier this month between ESPN and UFC. The entire package will cost $1.5 billion over five years and will include 30 events per year, according to ESPN and reports.

The new deal is expected to be announced later Wednesday morning.