Falcons extend coach Dan Quinn, GM Thomas Dimitroff through '22

The Atlanta Falcons signed coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff to three-year contract extensions Wednesday morning.

Both Quinn and Dimitroff are now signed through 2022.

"The partnership between Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff has proven to be as successful as we envisioned back in 2015," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. "I believe continuity in leadership is vital to achieving the highest levels of success in any organization and, with these extensions, we ensure these two leaders will be at the helm of our franchise for years to come. Their shared vision and long view plan has already delivered on a variety of levels and has positioned our team for success into the future.

"My expectations for our team to represent our city and fans well on and off the field remain very high and so does my confidence in Dan and Thomas to make that happen."

Quinn has a 29-19 record going into his fourth season. His 3-2 playoff mark includes an appearance in Super Bowl LI, where the Falcons lost to the New England Patriots in overtime. The Falcons won the NFC South title during the 2016 season.

Dimitroff, who enters his 11th season with the Falcons, was behind the drafting of 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones. Since Quinn took over in 2015, he and Dimitroff have drafted three Pro Bowlers: defensive end Vic Beasley Jr., linebacker Deion Jones and strong safety Keanu Neal.

"I'd like to thank Arthur for displaying the confidence in Thomas and myself, and our vision for this team,'' Quinn said in statement. "The partnership we have formed over the last four years has continued to get stronger, and our view for how we structure this team has become even more clear.''

The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp Thursday and will conduct their first practice Friday morning. Julio Jones, who wants a revised contract with three years remaining on his current deal, is not expected to report, as the team has no plans to rework his contract at this time.