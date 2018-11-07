Falcons sign Bruce Irvin to 1-year deal, reunite veteran pass rusher with Dan Quinn

The Atlanta Falcons signed former Oakland Raiders pass rusher Bruce Irvin to a one-year deal Wednesday.

The Falcons plan to play Irvin, who was released by the Raiders this past Saturday, in this Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Irvin, 31, has just six tackles and three sacks this season for the last-place Raiders and had seen his playing time decrease dramatically in recent weeks. He tied a career high with eight sacks last season.

The deal means Irvin will reunite with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who spent two seasons as Irvin's defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013-14.

Irvin, who has 40 career sacks in parts of seven seasons with Oakland and Seattle, figures to bolster a struggling Falcons pass rush that has just 17 sacks this season, tied for fifth-lowest in the NFL.