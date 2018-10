Florida State tied a 45-year-old record during Saturday's game, but it's a mark the team will likely want to forget quickly.

The Seminoles' 59-10 loss to No. 2 Clemson tied the mark for the largest margin of defeat in school history.

It took a late touchdown by the Seminoles to keep the record from being broken. Florida State suffered a 49-0 loss to Florida in 1973.