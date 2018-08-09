For Fowler, it's too early to have the is-this-the-week conversation

Aug 9, 2018, 5:36 PM ET

ST. LOUIS -- You know the same, tired, cliched, Rickie Fowler column you've read 100 times? The one about how Fowler has never won a major, but maybe -- just maybe -- this week is his chance to shed that dreaded label of the best guy who hasn't?

This is not that column.

I'm as weary of writing it as you are of reading it. I've come to believe it's a lazy way to define the 29-year-old Fowler, and I'm no longer willing to participate in that song and dance, even after Fowler shot 65 on Thursday in the first round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.

In fact, instead of beating you over the head with the fact that Fowler hasn't won a major, allow me to take this opportunity to talk to you about what Fowler did do during his first-round 65. We'll have plenty of time to talk about what he hasn't accomplished if this week falls apart and he once again has to wait around and congratulate someone else for winning a trophy, but why bother with any of that for the moment?

Here is what Fowler did do on Thursday:

"We'll stick to not trying to overpower it and trying to get that extra," Fowler said. "Just get the ball in the fairway. You get me in the fairway, and with the soft greens, I feel like we can pick apart the golf course."

It's possible all of that was just a prelude to another disappointing major for Fowler. After this year's Masters, he  now has eight top 5s in a major. Since the Masters began, only three players have had more top 5s and failed to win one: Lee Westwood, Jay Haas and Harry Cooper. That's not exactly a group Fowler wants to forever be lumped in with.

There will be plenty of time to kvetch over what he isn't, though, if it goes sideways. For now, here is what Fowler is, which is all that matters for now: The first-round leader.

Comments