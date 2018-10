George Springer's shot ties AL playoff record en route to sweep of Indians

CLEVELAND -- The Houston Astros tied an American League record Monday by hitting a home run in their 12th consecutive postseason game, and the Astros advanced to the AL Championship Series for the second straight year, completing a division-round sweep of Cleveland with an 11-3 win.

George Springer's fifth-inning home run off Mike Clevinger tied the game at 1-1 and extended a streak that began in last season's postseason. Houston homered in three games against Cleveland, seven games against the Dodgers in winning last season's World Series, and two games against the Yankees in the ALCS.

The Baltimore Orioles held the record with home runs in 12 consecutive playoff games from 1983 to 1997.

Springer homered twice, Carlos Correa hit a three-run homer and Houston's bullpen combined for four scoreless innings as the defending champion Astros moved closer to reaching their second straight World Series.

Springer's first-pitch home run into the left-field seats was his second of the series and ninth in the postseason in his career, an Astros team record. Springer has hit a home run in six of his last seven postseason games.

Springer's excuse-me bunt for a hit in the seventh helped ignite a three-run rally for the Astros, wiping out an Indians lead. Francisco Lindor had homered to give the Indians a 2-1 edge.

Springer added another solo home run in the eighth, his third of this postseason, in a series that figured to be much more competitive.

The Astros will play either the Boston Red Sox or the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.