Giants to release Ereck Flowers if he is not traded by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday

The New York Giants are parting ways with 2015 first-round draft pick Ereck Flowers.

"I think it's just kind of run its course," coach Pat Shurmur said Monday. "We appreciate Ereck's efforts, and we just wish him the best. Sometimes a change of scenery is good for a person, and we're just hopeful he can go out and continue to have a good career."

Earlier Monday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Giants will release Flowers if he is not traded by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

A trade might be unlikely, as any team acquiring Flowers would inherit the $1,692,368 he is owed for the rest of the season.

Flowers started the first two games this season at right tackle for the Giants after three seasons as their left tackle but was benched in favor of Chad Wheeler in Week 3.

The Giants had tried to move Flowers to right tackle when they signed left tackle Nate Solder this offseason.

Flowers, 24, was the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He was a Week 1 starter as a rookie but has struggled since entering the league.

