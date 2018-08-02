Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane of WWE, takes home Knox County mayoral race

Glenn Jacobs, the towering 6-foot-8 giant of a professional wrestler best known as Kane in the WWE, has won an election to determine the next mayor of Knox County in Tennessee on Thursday night.

Jacobs, 51, had nearly two-thirds of the more than 80,000 total ballots cast, according to Knoxville ABC affiliate WATE. He was opposing Democratic nominee Linda Haney in the heavily Republican Knox County.

It was a far cry from Jacobs' victory in the Republican primary race, which he won by just 23 votes back in May over Knox County commissioner Brad Anders.

In a professional wrestling career that stretches back to the early 1990s, Jacobs became one of the longest-tenured performers in WWE history. He is a former heavyweight champion, and performed inside of the ring under his famous red mask as recently as July 15 at a WWE pay-per-view event in Pittsburgh.

For more than 20 years, Jacobs has been a resident of Tennessee where, in addition to his in-ring career, he and his wife operate a local insurance and real estate company.

A variety of WWE icons traveled to Tennessee during Jacobs' campaign to help with fundraising efforts, including his on-screen brother, The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway).

Jacobs officially will take over as mayor of Knox County on Sept. 1. He previously has said he will not rule out a special appearance in the ring.