Hall of Famer Larry Brown out as coach of Italian team

Italian club Fiat Torino has parted ways with coach Larry Brown, the team announced.

Brown, 78, took over the Serie A team this season but guided them to just a 5-19 mark.

The New York-born coach is out after being booed at home following Wednesday's loss to Sidigas Avellino.

A 2002 inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Brown is the only Hall of Famer to coach both a college (Kansas) and professional ( Detroit Pistons) team to a championship.

Brown has been the head coach for 13 college, ABA and NBA teams over a five-decade career. His last stop before heading to Italy came with SMU; however, his four-year tenure there ended with his resignation in 2016.

Assistant coach Paolo Galbiati has been named as Brown's replacement for Fiat Torino's final eight games.