Harold Baines, Lee Smith elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

The Baseball Hall of Fame's Today's Game Era Committee selected Chicago icons Harold Baines and Lee Smith for enshrinement in Cooperstown, New York, it was announced Sunday.

Baines and Lee were joined by Albert Belle, Joe Carter, Will Clark, Orel Hershiser, Davey Johnson, Charlie Manuel, Lou Piniella and George Steinbrenner as candidates on the ballot.

Twelve votes from the 16-person committee were needed for election during baseball's winter meetings in Las Vegas.

Next summer's ceremony will be July 21.

Results from the Baseball Writers' Association of America voting will be announced Jan. 22.