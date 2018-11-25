Hue Jackson still paid more by Browns than by current Bengals team

Bengals assistant coach Hue Jackson will make more money Sunday from the Browns -- the team he's trying to help beat -- than from the Cincinnati team that hired him after Cleveland fired him last month.

The Browns are paying Jackson $4.75 million in base salary this season, while the Bengals are paying him only a prorated portion of $250,000, a source told ESPN.

While Jackson has been sharing his insights about his former team and its tendencies with the Bengals all week, Cleveland is footing the majority of the bill for his work.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis attempted to downplay Jackson's role with the Bengals this week, but Jackson does have unique insight into the team that Cincinnati needs to beat Sunday to continue to try to reach the postseason.

Jackson was fired by the Browns on Oct. 29 after coaching Cleveland to a 3-36-1 record in two-plus seasons. He was hired by Cincinnati last week, one day after the Bengals fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

Jackson previously had been an assistant coach with the Bengals from 2004 to 2006 and again in 2012 and 2013 before taking over as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2015.