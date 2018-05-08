Hurricanes expected to hire Rod Brind'Amour as next coach

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Former team captain Rod Brind'Amour is expected to be promoted to head coach of the? Carolina Hurricanes, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

An official announcement is expected later this week.

Brind'Amour captained the Hurricanes' only Stanley Cup championship team in 2006. He will replace Bill Peters, who opted out of his contract last month following his fourth year and subsequently was hired by the Calgary Flames.

The 47-year-old Brind'Amour has been an assistant under Peters and Kirk Muller with Carolina since 2011. He spent half of his 20-season NHL career with the Hurricanes.

He entered the NHL with the St. Louis Blues in 1989 and, after two seasons, joined the Philadelphia Flyers.?He spent the next eight-plus seasons with the Flyers before being traded to the Hurricanes in January 2000. He played in 1,484 career games, scoring 452 goals -- including 67 game winners -- to go with 732 assists and 1,100 penalty minutes.

