Indians get Brad Hand from Padres in deal for top prospect Francisco Mejia

The Cleveland Indians bolstered their struggling bullpen on Thursday with the acquisition of San Diego Padres closer Brad Hand, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The Padres will also send reliever Adam Cimber, according to the reports, and will receive highly touted catching prospect Francisco Mejia, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Indians currently lead the AL Central by 7 1/2 games, but their bullpen is second-to-last in the league in ERA at 5.28. Last season, Cleveland had the best bullpen ERA in baseball.

The Indians lost relievers Joe Smith and Brian Shaw to free agency, but the holdovers have struggled as well. Closer Cody Allen's ERA was 2.94 last season but 4.66 this season. Andrew Miller has gone from 1.44 to 4.40 and he's spent time on the disabled list. Dan Otero's ERA has skyrocketed from 2.85 to 5.60.

Hand, a 28-year-old left-hander, has a 2-4 record with a 3.05 ERA and a career-high 24 saves. He has struck out 65 batters in only 44 1/3 innings.

Cimber is 27 years old but in his first season in the big leagues. He has impressed with a 3.17 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.

Both Hand and Cimber are under contract beyond this season. Allen and Miller are are free agents after this season.

Mejia, 22, has spent the bulk of this season at Triple A, batting .279 with seven homers and 45 RBIs. He played one game with the Indians this season. Keith Law ranks him as the No. 5 prospect in baseball.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick contributed to this report.