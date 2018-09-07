Informal game between Foo Fighters, Kentucky soccer teams leads to sanctions

The Foo Fighters got the best of Big Blue Nation.

An informal soccer game involving the rock band and members of Kentucky's men's and women's soccer team and coaching staff has led to NCAA sanctions for the Wildcats programs.

In May, the Foo Fighters, in town for a show at Rupp Arena, played soccer with members of Kentucky's coaching staff. In a subsequent game, members of the Wildcats' soccer teams joined in as well during a time period when players and coaches are not allowed to participate in games or scrimmages together.

Kentucky self-reported the infraction, the Courier Journal (Louisville) reported.

As a result of the violation, which included three current men's players, one current women's player and one former men's player, several players will have to sit out two supervised team activities.