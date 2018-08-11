Isaiah Thomas apologizes after making fun of Cleveland in social media post

Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas apologized Saturday night for a video posted on social media in which he called the city of Cleveland "a s---hole."

In the video, Thomas talks about the various cities in which he has played, then makes his comment about Cleveland, adding, "I can see why LeBron left -- again."

Thomas later posted an apology on , and then posted an additional video on Instagram saying, "Cleveland wasn't that bad."

In the second video, Thomas continued, "I shouldn't have said that. That was my fault. Cleveland was actually cool, it was all right. The situation just wasn't the best. I apologize for saying it was a s---hole. It wasn't a s---hole. The team was dope, the players was filthy. My guy Gio. Training staff was cold. Nah, Cleveland was cool. I shouldn't have said that, that was my bad. I was just talking on IG Live, I didn't think it was gonna get to where they're posting it. It's like damn, my bad."

Thomas, 29, was traded last offseason to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston. But because he was recovering from a hip injury, he did not play for the Cavaliers until Jan. 2.

He averaged just 14.7 points a game -- after averaging 28.9 the season before with the Celtics -- before being moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in a Feb. 8 trade.

Thomas signed last month as a free agent with the Nuggets.