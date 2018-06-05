Islanders fire GM Garth Snow, head coach Doug Weight

The New York Islanders have fired general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight, a house-cleaning that represents the organization's first major decision under Lou Lamoriello.

The Islanders announced Tuesday that Lamoriello, who was hired last month as the team's president of hockey operations, also would assume the role of GM and would oversee the hiring of New York's new coach.

Snow, who had been the Islanders' GM since 2006, and Weight, the team's coach since January 2017, will remain with the organization in unspecified roles.

"The New York Islanders would like to thank both Garth and Doug for their dedication to the franchise," Lamoriello said in a statement released by the team. "Both started their tenures with the franchise as players and grew as tremendous leaders to the positions they held."

The Islanders reached the postseason four times in 12 seasons under Snow and never advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs. New York went 35-37-10 this past season, Weight's only full season as coach, and missed the playoffs for a second straight year.

The 75-year-old Lamoriello, who led the New Jersey Devils to three Stanley Cup titles and helped Toronto become a playoff contender again, said last month that he had no preconceived notions about the inner workings of the Islanders.

But the hiring of Lamoriello undoubtedly took power away from Snow, who had four years remaining on his contract and, according to The Athletic, has a "steep buyout" on the deal.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.