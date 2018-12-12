Jackie Bradley Jr., CC Sabathia traveling to London this week

Jackie Bradley Jr. and CC Sabathia are about to give baseball the royal treatment.

The Boston outfielder and New York Yankees pitcher are traveling to London this week, six months ahead of the two-game series between the teams in the British capital.

Bradley and Sabathia will tour the city's sights, visit the Lords Cricket Ground and see Premier League soccer matches in Manchester and Liverpool.

The World Series champion Red Sox and Yankees play June 29-30 at Olympic Stadium.

"I welcome the opportunity to promote our great sport and the history of our rivalry across the pond,'' Sabathia said. "I also love traveling ... Consider me the Yankees' advance scout for London.''