Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: 'I want to play for one team my whole career'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jalen Ramsey doesn't want to play for any team other than the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite what one of his recent posts on social media might indicate.

The third-year cornerback made that pretty clear on Thursday, but he also admitted that he doesn't like the negativity from what he called "fake fans" around the franchise's disappointing 3-6 record heading into Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I've said multiple times, over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again that I want to play for one team my whole career," Ramsey said.

Ramsey has one year remaining on his rookie contract, but the Jaguars are expected to pick up his fifth-year option this spring. He is also eligible to sign a long-term deal with the Jaguars once the 2018 season is complete.

Ramsey's post on and Instagram on Monday morning is what started speculation that he was unhappy and wanted to play elsewhere. That came the morning after he was responsible for three coverage busts, including two which resulted in touchdowns in the Jaguars' 29-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ramsey declined an interview request with ESPN on Monday but addressed his comments on Thursday by saying they were meant for "fake fans" that haven't stuck with the team, which arguably has been the biggest disappointment in the NFL in 2018. The Jaguars went 10-6, won the AFC South, and reached the AFC Championship Game last season. They got off to a 3-1 start this season before losing five consecutive games.

"If that's what people want to do or if that's how people feel, then it's certain people, like y'all going to miss ... we bring some good things," Ramsey said. "And, yeah, we slipped up here recently. Not executed and played like we know we can. But, like whoever, the fake fans, if y'all [the media], whoever, if y'all want to jump ship, then, look, it is what it is.

"But y'all going to miss us when we either gone or when stuff back popping. We don't want y'all no more."

As for the coverage busts that happened against the Colts, Ramsey denied that he was ignoring the defensive call or freelancing.

Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Ramsey was supposed to play zone coverage instead of press-man on tight end Eric Ebron's 53-yard touchdown. Ramsey also had tight end Mo Alie-Cox in man coverage on the 1-yard line but charged at the line of scrimmage, which resulted in Andrew Luck lofting a TD pass to Alie-Cox.

Ramsey said the mistakes happened because the calls and/or adjustments weren't communicated effectively.

"We have calls that, depending on what the offense comes out in, I play press, I play man on my respective side. And if it's not communicated thoroughly all the way across the field, and that point I was on the opposite side of the field," Ramsey said of the 53-yard touchdown to Ebron. "That's what I thought I was in. Like I said, I've never just went out there and was like, 'They playing this so I'm going to just, like, F-it, I'm going to play this.' No. That's not how it was.

"The call was not communicated throughout the field, so I stayed on my man and that's what we talked about and we argued about it and we went through about it on the sideline. But that's what I'm saying. We've got to get communication better. It's little things like that we just got to fix up."