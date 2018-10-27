Four Jaguars players detained in London on eve of kickoff vs. Eagles

Four Jacksonville Jaguars players were detained early Saturday after an incident in London, where the team is to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday morning.

In a statement, the Jaguars said the players were detained "over restitution of a bill."

"The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team," the Jaguars said. "Any discipline will be handled internally."

The team did not say which players were detained.

The news -- the latest in a bad run for the Jaguars -- came about 12 hours before their 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff against the Eagles at Wembley Stadium.

Coming off a season in which they reached the AFC Championship Game, the Jaguars have instead gone in the opposite direction, going just 3-4 entering Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff Sunday against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The offense has been woeful of late. During the team's current three-game losing streak, it's turned the ball over eight times -- including three inside its own territory, another returned for a touchdown and two others in the end zone.

Starting quarterback Blake Bortles got benched last weekend against the Texans, and while he'll start against the Eagles, coach Doug Marrone said earlier in the week that he'll be on a short leash. The defense hasn't played at its 2017 level, either.

The Jaguars are giving up 121.9 yards per game rushing (25th in the NFL), have forced only five turnovers (second-fewest in the league) and have only 15 sacks despite having the second-highest pressure rate, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The combination made for a headline-making week in Jacksonville, with Bortles defending his mistake-filled play and the defense bristling at criticism that it's soft.