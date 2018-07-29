Janoris Jenkins writes that Roosevelt Rene's death 'hurts my heart'

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins posted a statement on Instagram on Thursday expressing "regret and sadness" for the death of his close friend Roosevelt Rene at his Fair Lawn, New Jersey, home last month.

Police have charged Jenkins' older brother, William Jenkins Jr., with aggravated manslaughter. William Jenkins was arrested on a parole violation in Ontario County, New York, before being questioned and subsequently arrested for the death.

Janoris Jenkins confirmed in his statement that he was not in New Jersey at the time of the incident. The Pro Bowl cornerback was in Florida finishing a promotional tour for his Jackrabbit Tour 2.

Janoris Jenkins and Rene, aka Trypps Beatz, were collaborating on music production. Jenkins referred to Rene as a "good friend." Police originally referred to him as a family friend.

"It truly hurts my heart to know he has passed away," the statement read.

The Instagram post cut off mid-sentence, after Jenkins said he was praying for his friend's family. The caption on Jenkins' Instagram post read: "I lost a true friend R.I.P Tryppz .#MuchLove"

Jenkins did not mention his brother in the statement. He wrote that he couldn't answer any questions related to the ongoing investigation.

Rene, 25, is believed to have died after a fight with William Jenkins, according to prosecutors. The body was found in Janoris Jenkins' basement on June 25.

William Jenkins was arrested later that evening in Farmington, New York, after a report of a suspicious person. He admitted being in an Express Mart waiting to buy fuel for more than two hours, without explanation, according to New York State Police.

William Jenkins was arrested on a parole violation for a previous drug conviction. He did not have a valid driver's license in New York or New Jersey. He was later questioned while in a New York prison about the suspicious death of Rene.