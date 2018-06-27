Jayson Werth says he's done playing, ending comeback

Jayson Werth, the Washington Nationals' first big signing who helped lead the team to relevance, isn't using the word retirement, but he says he's finished playing professional baseball.

"I'm done ... whatever you want to call it," he told Fancred Sports.

The 39-year-old had been made a free agent in November 2017 by the Nationals and signed with the Seattle Mariners. He had been playing with Triple-A Tacoma -- batting .206 with four homers and 19 RBIs -- when he made the decision.

Heading into his age-32 season, Werth signed a seven-year, $126 million contract with the Nationals in 2011. The deal was roundly criticized as being excessive for a player that age, but Werth's tenure with the Nats coincided with the team going from bottom dweller to contender.

Werth helped the Philadelphia Phillies win the World Series in 2008 and was an All-Star in 2009 when he set career highs with 36 home runs and 99 RBIs.

In seven years with Washington, he hit .263 with 109 home runs. More importantly, the Nationals made the playoffs four times after not going to the postseason at all in their first seven seasons in Washington.

"Washington, D.C., is known for its historic monuments documenting our country's great leaders," Werth's longtime agent Scott Boras told Fancred Sports. "Werth will be remembered as the Nationals' first true leader, documenting the beginning and rise of a great franchise."

Werth finishes his 15-year career as a .267 hitter with 229 home runs and 799 RBIs.

Known for his long hair, big beard and aggressive style, Werth had two words to sum up his big league experience: "No regrets," he told the website.