Jazz upgrade PG Ricky Rubio to questionable for Game 4

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Houston Rockets after being sidelined for the Western Conference semifinal series so far.

Rubio has not played since he strained his left hamstring in the first quarter of the Jazz's Game 6 win that closed out the first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jazz power forward Derrick Favors is also listed as questionable after leaving the Game 3 loss to the Rockets due to a sprained left ankle.

With Rubio out, rookie star Donovan Mitchell has been forced to play point guard. Mitchell has struggled with his shot in the series, shooting 32.2 percent from the floor.

"We're asking Donovan right now to be a point guard, and it's different," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "There's a lot of things when you take someone out of your lineup as instrumental as Ricky that you have to adjust."

Rubio, acquired in an offseason trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists against the Thunder in the first playoff series of his career.

Utah trails the series 2-1.