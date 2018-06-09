Jerry Stackhouse joining Grizzlies coaching staff, sources say

Jerry Stackhouse has agreed to a deal to join J.B. Bickerstaff's coaching staff with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN.

Stackhouse emerged as a head-coaching candidate this spring, interviewing for jobs with N ew York and Toronto.

Stackhouse comes to the Grizzlies after leading the Toronto 905 to consecutive G League Finals appearances, including the 2017 G League championship.

Stackhouse also spent a season as an assistant coach on Dwane Casey's Raptors staff prior to taking over the G League team.

Stackhouse, an 18-year NBA veteran and two-time All-Star, has rapidly developed a reputation for his tactical acumen and ability to hold players accountable.

Stackhouse joins a Bickerstaff bench that includes Chad Forcier, who was hired away from Orlando this spring.