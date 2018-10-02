Jets' Isaiah Crowell gets wipe endorsement after celebration

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell has a new endorsement deal that may not, uh, sit well with his coach.

Crowell, who received a harsh rebuke from Todd Bowles after a butt-wiping touchdown celebration resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, is promoting a product called Dude Wipes, which bills itself as a toilet-paper substitute for men.

On Tuesday, Crowell posted a photo on his Instagram account showing him holding two boxes of Dude Wipes near a toilet. "Thanks to @dudewipes I am now covered," Crowell says in the post. "Never leave home without them."

The company is promoting Crowell on .

Crowell became the butt of a controversy during a Week 3 Thursday night game in Cleveland, where he spent his first four seasons. After scoring his second touchdown, he pretended to defecate in the end zone, then wiped his rear end with the before throwing it into the crowd.

After the game, which the Jets lost, Bowles wasn't pleased with what Crowell did, telling reporters it was "inexcusable" and would never happen again.

Crowell said he felt bad his celebration hurt the team, but he added, "I was just having fun. You gotta have fun. If you're not having fun with what you do, you might as well stop doing it. That's how I feel about it."

Crowell's mother didn't approve of the antics.

"Well, I did not like it as a mother," Debbie Crowell told ESPN last week. "I was literally shocked. Isaiah is such a mild-mannered person; he usually doesn't do much celebrating. I've never seen him go to that extreme. I was like, 'Oh, my God.' I had a crowd of people in the house. He told me it just happened in the heat of the moment. As a mother, I wish he hadn't done it."

Crowell could be fined by the league. In 2005, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss was fined $10,000 for pretending to drop his pants and moon the crowd at Lambeau Field.

A player also can be fined $6,683 for throwing a into the stands. Crowell did it twice against the Browns. Presumably, his endorsement deal would help cover any fines he incurs.