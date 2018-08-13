Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, member of Hart Foundation, dies at 63

Professional wrestler Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, part of the legendary Hart family wrestling dynasty, has died at the age of 63.

A two-time WWF tag team champion as part of the Hart Foundation with real-life brother-in-law Bret Hart, Neidhart was among the most recognizable characters WWF explosion in the of the late 1980s and early '90s, with his signature goatee and the Hart Foundation's pink and black wrestling gear.

Neidhart's pro wrestling career stretched back to the late 1970s, when he started performing for Bret's father Stu Hart's Stampede Wrestling promotion in Calgary. Stu Hart ultimately sold Stampede to Vince McMahon in the mid-1980s, with Bret Hart and Neidhart as central parts of the deal.

After leaving the WWF for the first time in 1992, Neidhart returned for several key moments as part of an expanded Hart Foundation in 1996 and 1997, alongside three of his brother-in-laws -- Bret Hart, Owen Hart and the British Bulldog -- and Brian Pillman. The Hart Foundation's rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin culminated in one of the signature moments of the WWE's "Attitude Era" at the In Your House 16: Canadian Stampede pay-per-view, which was headlined by a 10-man tag match of the Hart Foundation vs. Austin, The Legion of Doom, Ken Shamrock and Goldust at the Saddledome in Calgary.

Bret Hart reacted to the news of Neidhart's death in a tweet Monday.

Neidhart is the father of current WWE superstar Natalya and the father-in-law of former WWE performer Tyson Kidd. WWE fans most recently saw Neidhart in sporadic appearances on the WWE-focused reality TV show "Total Divas."