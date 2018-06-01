Jimmer Fredette to play in TBT with hopes of NBA return

Jimmer Fredette, the former BYU star and first-round pick, will compete in this year edition's of The Basketball Tournament, a $2 million winner-take-all affair that will air on ESPN, with one goal in mind -- earn another spot in the NBA.

"I would always love to get another chance in the NBA," Fredette told ESPN.com. "I've gotten better in China and improved every year. ... You hope somebody takes notice."

Fredette said he'll honor his contract and play another year in the Chinese Basketball Association, where's he's a star, before pursuing another opportunity in the NBA, where he bounced around multiple seasons before finding success in China.

The No. 10 pick in the 2011 NBA draft, Fredette averaged 6.0 PPG in five NBA seasons.

He said his time in China has helped him mature as a player. The competition in the TBT, he said, will help him prove it.

This year's TBT will feature more than 50 players with NBA experience and a handful of players who competed in the NBA during the 2017-18 season.

That competition, Fredette said, is the reason he's joining Team Fredette, which he coached last year, as a player.

"It's a great talent pool," he said. "Obviously, it's the real deal with a $2 million prize."