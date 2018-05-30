J.J. Watt gets honorary doctorate, prescribes Bill O'Brien 'chill pills'

HOUSTON -- Introducing Dr. Justin James Watt.

The Houston Texans defensive end now has a new title after he received an honorary doctorate from the Baylor College of Medicine on Tuesday.

J.J. Watt is putting his new degree to use right away by handing out prescriptions to his Texans teammates and coaches.

"He wrote me up a prescription this morning," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said. "He told me to take three chill pills a day and call him in the morning. I thought I've been more chilled out, but I guess he doesn't think so."

Watt diagnosed defensive end Christian Covington with "weirdness," with a prescription that read, "No Marvel movies for two weeks. Stiff drink x 3 twice/week. 1 hair color change."

Covington dyed his then-brown hair silver earlier in the year, which Watt has poked fun at in the past.

Watt also let Covington know that this prescription comes at a price.

"This isn't Canada," Watt wrote for the Vancouver native.