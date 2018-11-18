John Dorsey: Gregg Williams to get interview for 'attractive' Browns job

BEREA, Ohio -- Interim coach Gregg Williams will be interviewed for the Cleveland Browns' coaching job, general manager John Dorsey said Wednesday.

"I think Gregg Williams has done a really nice job," Dorsey said of Williams' two games in charge. Williams took over Oct. 29 when Hue Jackson was fired along with offensive coordinator Todd Haley. The Browns have split the two games they've played under Williams, losing to Kansas City and beating Atlanta.

Dorsey said he has had meetings with other senior management to come up with a plan for this hire, which he said will begin in earnest after the season. He conceded he had a list of coaches in mind when he was hired, but said that's a natural part of his job and the list was "from head coach to quality control."

"Me personally, I would like to see a man of character. I would like to see a man who can lead young men. I would like to see a man who has got high acumen. Those are the three basic things there that I look for," Dorsey said.

Williams was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2001-2003 and the defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints from 2009-2011, which included the Super Bowl XLIV-winning team.

Dorsey will lead the search; he said the team does not need a search firm, something owner Jimmy Haslam has used in the past.

The search will not be public. Dorsey said he would go dark about interviews and candidates, but he sees the opening as one that is "very attractive" for several factors: the young talent on the team (which includes quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Myles Garrett), $50 million to $60 million in projected salary-cap space, and 11 picks in the next draft.

"Those are exciting things for this organization moving forward, and anybody once they understand that, (they'll) see that, you know what, Cleveland is a good place to be," Dorsey said.

Given those positives and given the Browns appear to have found their quarterback, this hire is vital for the team's future. It is the first time Dorsey has been in charge of a coaching search and hire, and he understand the importance.

"I think about that every day driving home," Dorsey said. "Just make sure you don't mess it up ... that's what I tell myself ... just don't mess this thing up."