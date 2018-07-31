Johnny Manziel to start for CFL's Montreal Alouettes on Friday

It's Johnny Manziel time in the CFL -- finally.

Manziel will make his first start Friday night after six games as a backup, Montreal Alouettes coach Mike Sherman told Canadian reporters Tuesday. Manziel will face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who traded the quarterback on July 22 for a package that included two first-round draft choices.

Manziel played in two preseason games for the Tiger-Cats, as well as parts of two games for the Spring League in April. But Friday night's game will be his most substantial outing since the Cleveland Browns released him following the 2015 season.