Juan Soto, 19-year-old outfielder, promoted by Nats

The Washington Nationals have promoted 19-year-old Juan Soto from the minors, hoping that the red-hot phenom can help bolster their injury-plagued outfield.

The Nationals selected Soto's contract from Double-A Harrisburg before Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and designated outfielder Moises Sierra for assignment in a corresponding move.

Soto has risen quickly through Washington's farm system already this season, going from Class A Hagerstown to High-A Potomac to Harrisburg over the past month. He is batting .362 with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs in 39 combined games at the three different minor league levels.

The left-handed Soto was not in Washington's starting lineup Sunday against Los Angeles left-hander Alex Wood. When he makes his debut, Soto will become the youngest player to appear in a game for the Nationals since Bryce Harper in 2012, when Harper also was 19.

At 19 years and 207 days old, Soto would be the youngest player to appear in a game in the majors since Texas Rangers infielder Jurickson Profar in September 2012.

Soto will become the 10th player since 2001 to debut in the majors by age 19 and the first since Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias in 2016. Soto was rated as baseball's No. 42 overall prospect earlier this year by ESPN's Keith Law.

The Nationals are short-handed in their outfield after left fielder Howie Kendrick suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Saturday. Washington also is without starting center fielder Adam Eaton, who is expected to be sidelined until at least late June with an ankle injury.

Information from ESPN's Stats & Information Group was used in this report.