Julian Edelman's 4-game suspension for drugs stands, source says

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's appeal was denied Tuesday, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

His four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs stands.

Edelman focused on two key issues in his appeal, which was heard on June 25. The first was that the substance for which Edelman tested positive wasn't one the league's drug testers recognized. The second, according to a source, involved a mishandling of the documentation and delivery of Edelman's test results.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the NFL made mistakes in the manner in which the test results were handled. Edelman had argued that the mishandling of the evidence was one of the reasons he should have been exonerated.

Edelman could end up pursuing an appeal of his case in federal court.

Edelman, 32, missed the entire 2017 season after tearing an ACL in the preseason. With his suspension, Edelman will miss the Patriots' games against Houston, at Jacksonville, at Detroit and against Miami.