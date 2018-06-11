Julio Jones to be absent from Falcons' minicamp, GM says

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones informed the team he won't attend mandatory minicamp, general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement released Monday.

"We have been in contact with Julio and his representation,'' Dimitroff said. "We will not discuss those conversations publicly except to say we feel they have been productive and constructive. We understand the concerns and thoughts from their perspective. Although not ideal, Julio informed us today he would not be attending mini-camp.

"We have much respect for him and what he means to our team, our city and our fans."

Jones has three years and almost $35 million remaining on his contract. He is aware of the seven other receivers who average more than his $14.25 million per year, led by Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown at $17 million per year. When Jones signed a five-year, $71.25 million contract extension in August of 2015, he received $47 million guaranteed. That's the same amount of guaranteed money Jarvis Landry after being traded from Miami to Cleveland.

The Falcons understand Jones' contract concerns and seem willing to work with him at some point. Jones did not show up for any part of voluntary workouts, including organized team activities. Now he'll face maximum fines of $14,070, $28,140, and $42,215 for missing mandatory minicamp Tuesday through Thursday.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn initially said he expected Jones at camp but didn't say that message was relayed directly from Jones.

Quarterback Matt Ryan said he had "no concern'' about Jones being missing from the voluntary part of the offseason program despite much talk about Jones being healthy enough to work on timing with Ryan.

Jones, entering his eighth NFL season, is looking for his fifth straight season with 1,400-plus receiving yards.