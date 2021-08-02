Jade Carey wins gold, Simone Biles to compete in balance beam finals: Olympic Games Day 10

Here's what you missed from Day 10 of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Jade Carey wins gold, Simone Biles to compete in balance beam finals

Gymnast Jade Carey took the gold in the individual floor exercise final, her first gold and the fifth medal overall for the U.S. gymnastics team in the Tokyo Games. Carey was coming off an eighth place finish in the individual vault Sunday but returned to score a 14.366 and take the gold in the floor exercise.

USA Gymnastics confirmed that Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam finals on Aug. 3, along with teammate Sunisa Lee. Biles had previously withdrew from individual competitions in vault, uneven bars and floor events.

Women’s basketball extends winning streak

The U.S. women’s basketball team defeated France 93-82 in their last game of the group round. Led by A’ja Wilson with 22 points, the team extended their Olympic winning streak to 52, a feat reaching all the way back to 1992.

U.S. women’s soccer ends its bid for gold

The U.S. women’s soccer team lost to Canada 1-0, and with it end their run for a gold medal. U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher left with an apparent knee injury in the first half and Canada capitalized on a penalty kick in the 74th minute of play. Team USA will now play for the bronze medal.

COVID-19 cases at Tokyo Olympics rise to 281

There were 17 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. No athletes were among the new cases. The total now stands at 281, according to data released by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

The surrounding city of Tokyo reported 2,195 new cases on Sunday, a seven-day average increase of 206.9%, according to data released by the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Belarusian sprinter seeks asylum in Polish embassy

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is seeking asylum at the Polish embassy in Tokyo after she said she was forcibly removed from the Olympic Village and taken to the airport by the Belarus Olympic committee, according to The Associated Press. The situation began after Tsimanouskaya criticized her team officials on social media.

Tsimanouskaya hailed police at Haneda airport in Tokyo as she was being led to her plane and was put under their protection. Mark Adams, a spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee, told reporters that conversations about the situation would continue Monday.

Advocates for the sprinter say her life may be in danger in Belarus, according to the AP. The IOC banned Belarus' president, Alexander Lukashenko, and his son, Viktor Lukashenko, from the Tokyo Games in December of 2020 after they investigated complaints by Belarusian athletes.

USA’s Kendra Harrison wins silver in hurdles, runner wins after fall

U.S. hurdler Kendra Harrison won the silver in the women’s 100m hurdle, which ties the best finish for Team USA in any track or field event. The U.S. now has four silver medals and one bronze in athletics competitions.

In a remarkable display of determination, Dutch runner Sifan Hassan fell during the final lap of the women’s 1500m, but got back up and blazed past the competition to finish first. She finished her last lap in less than 62 seconds.

IOC looking into Raven Saunders' podium protest

U.S. shot putter Raven Saunders raised her hands above her head in an “X” after receiving her silver medal to support intersectional oppression.

Saunders said the “X” symbolized the intersection where the oppressed meet, reported the AP. "Shout-out to all my Black people, shout-out to all my LBGTQ community, shout-out to everybody dealing with mental health,” Saunders added.

The display may have violated the rules against demonstration, and IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said they were looking into the matter.

