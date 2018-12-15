Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon take seats for Bucks

CLEVELAND -- Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon, the second- and fourth-leading scorers for the Milwaukee Bucks, missed Friday night's 114-102 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Middleton has a sprained right finger and Brogdon a sore left hamstring.

Middleton is averaging 17.4 points, but is 16-for-47 from the field in the last four games. Brogdon is averaging 15.3 points and is shooting 52 percent from the field. He has made 47 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play because of a sore neck Monday when the Bucks defeated the Cavaliers 108-92 in Milwaukee. He returned in Wednesday's 113-97 loss to Indiana but scored a season-low 12 points.