Kiko Alonso ejected following scrum set off by hit on sliding Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso was ejected in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills after being penalized for a late hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Alonso dove sideways into Allen as the rookie slid at the end of a 9-yard scramble on third-and-9. Alonso's leg hit Allen on his helmet, sparking a scuffle between the two teams.

Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn and Bills right tackle Jordan Mills were involved in the commotion after the play. Both were penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected.

Bills running back LeSean McCoy ran for a 9-yard touchdown after the play to give the Bills a 28-14 lead.

It appeared that Alonso tried to hold up on this hit, but he is a repeat offender when it comes to hitting sliding quarterbacks.

In October 2017, Alonso delivered a concussion-inducing late hit on Joe Flacco as the Baltimore Ravens QB was sliding on a scramble.

Alonso, who was fined $9,115 for that hit, later texted Flacco an apology.

In the second quarter of a 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last month, Alonso got a roughing the passer penalty for hitting a sliding Andrew Luck during a scramble. After that game, Alonso said it was similar to the Flacco hit and he tried to pull back.

"There was nothing I could do," Alonso said. "I fell to him. Right when I felt him slide, I kind of felt like I gave myself up, too. At the end of the day, I don't think there was anything I could do about it. Maybe I can watch the film and see. From that play, I remember feeling like there was nothing I can do."

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.