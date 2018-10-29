Klay Thompson breaks NBA record for 3's in a game with 14

CHICAGO -- Golden State Warriors All-Star swingman Klay Thompson broke the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a game, surpassing teammate Stephen Curry with 14 Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Thompson had already knocked down 10 treys before halftime, tying Chandler Parsons' first-half record set in 2014.

The Warriors also set an NBA record for 3-pointers made in a half by knocking down 17. Monday marked the fourth time in Thompson's career that he scored at least 30 points in a half.

The Warriors led the Bulls 92-50 at halftime