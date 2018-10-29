Klay Thompson breaks NBA record for 3's in a game with 14 vs. Bulls

CHICAGO -- Golden State Warriors All-Star swingman Klay Thompson set a new NBA record by knocking down 14 3-pointers on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Thompson went 14-for-24 from beyond the arc and 18-for-29 from the field, racking up 52 points in 27 minutes while raining down shots from all over the floor.

Thompson received a loud ovation from the United Center crowd after knocking down the record-setting triple, breaking teammate Stephen Curry's mark of 13 3-pointers in a game.

In the first half, Thompson's 10 3-pointers tied Chandler Parsons' record set in 2014. The Warriors also set an NBA record for 3-pointers made in a half by knocking down 17 in the first half.

This is the fourth time in Thompson's career that he has scored at least 30 points in a half, the 11th time he has scored at least 40 in a game and the third time he has scored at least 50.